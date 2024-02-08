Skincare Market Size Set to Hit USD 273.3 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7%: AMR

Skincare Market Companies 2024

Growing customer preference for natural and organic products and increasing acceptance of environmentally-friendly products drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global Skincare Market Size was Valued at USD 146.7 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 273.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• L'Oreal

• Estée Lauder

• Unilever

• Procter & Gamble

• Shiseido

• Johnson & Johnson

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Amorepacific

• Beiersdorf

• Kao Corporation

𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By products, the creams and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because creams and moisturizers perfectly maintain the skin's equilibrium.

By gender, the female segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global skincare market revenue, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that females all around the world rely on skin care products since they have an empowering influence on them. As a result, women have more access to cosmetics such as moisturizers, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polishes.

By packaging, the tubes segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that cosmetic tubes are one of the most inventive cosmetic packaging products. Tubes are used to transport, carry, and store cosmetics. Product tubes are commonly used as primary packaging in the cosmetic market.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global skincare market share in 2021, holding the highest market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the growing preference toward both high-end and mass-produced cosmetics across the region. North America, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of well-known product manufacturers in North America, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as the expanding retail infrastructure, has boosted the market growth.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

