Apia, 7 February 2024:

Mr Leaula Mata’afa Dr. Desmond. U. Amosa and Mr Papalii Malietau Malietoa, have officially began their three (3) year tenure as Commissioners of the Samoa Competition and Consumer Commission (‘the Commission’) with the signing of their contracts today at the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour (MCIL). The two new Commissioners joined the existing members Mr Charles Sweeney who has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Commission, the Regulator and Chief Executive Officer of MCIL. Mr Sweeney took over the chairmanship of the Commission from Mr Nonu Lemauga Saleimoa Vaai when he resigned to assume the role of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission in 2022.



The Commission which was established under the Competition and Consumer Act 2016 (CCA) is

responsible for administering and enforcing the CCA, and to promote competition markets in

Samoa, to establish standards of conduct for those engaged in trade in Samoa, and to contribute to

a trading environment in which the safety and interests of consumers are protected and for

consumers and businesses to participate confidently.

MCIL is the Secretariat of the Commission. Best wishes to the new Commissioners and the Commission as they embark on their journey for the next 3 years