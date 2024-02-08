NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 7, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson denounce behavior of Utah School Board Member Natalie Cline

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 7, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson released the following joint statement about comments made by Utah School Board Member Natalie Cline:

“We were stunned to learn of the unconscionable behavior of board member Cline and others toward a high school student today. The last thing our children need is an elected official harassing them on social media. Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education. We urge the State Board of Education to hold her accountable and we commend Granite School District for taking swift action to protect this student’s safety and well-being.”

