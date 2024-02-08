Global Aerospace Jetstream Publication Offers Insights on What’s Ahead in 2024 for Aviation and Insurance

Jetstream: Insights on What’s Ahead in 2024

Morris Plains, NJ, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation has always been an evolving industry. However, the pace of change today is truly remarkable. From technical innovations to new and promising sustainability initiatives, each day brings new opportunities. However, they are inevitably accompanied by new challenges and risks.

As a service to our clients, business partners, and other industry stakeholders, we share our observations annually in a publication called Jetstream. It includes several articles on what we and other experts see as some of our industry’s most exciting and important developments.



Historically, Jetstream was a printed publication. However, as one of many steps we are taking to support sustainability in aviation, we have moved to electronic distribution. You can obtain the new edition of Jetstream at your convenience.

New Look. Same Commitment.

Another step that seems appropriate as we recognize our centennial is refreshing our “look and feel” with a new logo and other changes. We have also enhanced our website to make it an even more valuable resource for our clients and prospective clients.

The information on our insurance programs, worldwide office locations, company history, and more is helpful to anyone wanting to know more about Global Aerospace or connect with us. Website visitors can also download forms, read insightful articles by our industry experts, and learn about our highly regarded SM4 Aviation Safety Program.

The Future of Autonomous Aircraft

“Smart” systems have become ubiquitous, and aviation is no exception. Technological advances have put us on the brink of a seismic shift in how aircraft are piloted and operated.

Silicon Valley-based Reliable Robotics is a company on the cutting edge of these advances. Chief Business Officer Myles Goeller was kind enough to sit down for an interview and offer insights on how the organization is pushing the envelope and developing next-generation systems.

LEO and the Next Industrial Revolution

The Industrial Revolution dramatically changed how companies made and distributed goods, creating a giant leap forward in commerce and significant improvements in the quality of life for people worldwide. What is being hailed as a second iteration of that monumental period won’t take place on Earth. Instead, it is underway 250 miles above the surface.

Microgravity provides the perfect conditions for “factories of the future,” including those developed by Sierra Space. What are the many benefits of working in low Earth orbit (LEO)? Our article answers this essential question.

Collaborating To Control Claims Costs

Aviation claims costs have risen steadily and significantly in recent years. There are several reasons for the increases—supply chain issues, more costly materials in new aviation systems and components, and increased verdict amounts in litigation, to name a few.

The good news is that we are collaborating with policyholders to control costs. Our article outlines actions that can make a meaningful difference in the cost of protecting valuable aviation assets.

Enjoy Informative and Eye-Opening Articles

Aviation professionals are planners (by nature and necessity). The articles in this year’s Jetstream are thought-provoking pieces on what’s ahead, with valuable insights for everyone in our industry.

We encourage you to get your copy of Jetstream today!

