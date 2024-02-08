COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination
- Company Name:
- Simply Fresh LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 - Simply Fresh LLC. is voluntarily recalling its Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2-20oz Club Pack. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo Lopez Foods Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Simply Fresh used the recalled cotija cheese from Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. in the Rojos Black Bean Layer Dips with the date codes listed in the table below. This recall only impacts the items pictured below. The product is sold only at Costco.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:
The 2/20oz container has the “Best If Use By” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This voluntary recall applies only to the products with the “Best If Use By” dates stated below.
|
Product
|
Size
|
Best If Use By
|
Case Quantity
|Benny T’s Vesta Ghost
|2/20oz round plastic container
|Feb 06 2024
|870
|Feb 14 2024
|682
|Feb 16 2024
|160
|Feb 21 2024
|1,093
|Feb 23 2024
|730
|Feb 29 2024
|968
|Mar 02 2024
|648
|Mar 07 2024
|95
|Mar 09 2024
|556
|Mar 14 2024
|371
|Mar 21 2024
|817
|Mar 22 2024
|373
A total of 7,350 cases were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah. To date, there are no harmful effects reported from our product.
Product safety and consumer confidence are of utmost importance to Simply Fresh LLC and its customers. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products listed above are urged to dispose of them immediately.
Consumers can call 1(800) 755-9925 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday.
This voluntary recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 1(800) 755-9925