Bill Sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell Revising Temporary Emergency Cash Assistance Eligibility Passes First Committee Stop

FLORIDA, February 6 - Tallahassee —

Legislation sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) that revises the eligibility requirements for families receiving temporary cash and food assistance unanimously passed the Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

The measure, SB776, would remove the ban on allowing individuals with a felony drug conviction from receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) program assistance. Studies have shown that lifting such barriers decreases recidivism rates, according to a Senate analysis.

“Punishing families by withholding financial help for critical basics like food and housing just increases the desperation levels for parents trying to get back on their feet,” said Senator Powell. “This modest amount of assistance to low income families often means the difference between success and failure.”

SB776 has two remaining Senate committee hearings prior to moving to the full Senate for a vote. The measure is sponsored in the House by Representative LaVon Bracy Davis.