Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,540 in the last 365 days.

Bill Sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell Revising Temporary Emergency Cash Assistance Eligibility Passes First Committee Stop

FLORIDA, February 6 - Tallahassee —

Legislation sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) that revises the eligibility requirements for families receiving temporary cash and food assistance unanimously passed the Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee on Tuesday. 

The measure, SB776, would remove the ban on allowing individuals with a felony drug conviction from receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) program assistance. Studies have shown that lifting such barriers decreases recidivism rates, according to a Senate analysis. 

“Punishing families by withholding financial help for critical basics like food and housing just increases the desperation levels for parents trying to get back on their feet,” said Senator Powell. “This modest amount of assistance to low income families often means the difference between success and failure.” 

SB776 has two remaining Senate committee hearings prior to moving to the full Senate for a vote. The measure is sponsored in the House by Representative LaVon Bracy Davis.

 

 

You just read:

Bill Sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell Revising Temporary Emergency Cash Assistance Eligibility Passes First Committee Stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more