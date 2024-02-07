Submit Release
Senator Linda Stewart Responds To Florida Supreme Court Hearing Of Oral Arguments On Abortion

FLORIDA, February 7 - Tallahassee, FL – With the beginning of oral arguments in the Florida Supreme court challenging a ballot initiative to protect access to abortion, Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) speaks out:

 

“Floridians Protecting Freedom secured the required number of signatures to take this issue to the ballot in 2024, and now with Floridians desperately trying to make their voices heard to a state government that refuses to hear them, Attorney General Moody is actively working to subvert the will of the people. Republicans have used every branch of government to rig the political participation process to their liking over the last 30 years. Even when citizens initiative groups jump over all the hurdles and play by the rules, the self-proclaimed party of small government is still actively trying to thwart any direct participation in our democracy and force Floridians to take only what freedoms are allowed by the GOP. I am hopeful that the state’s justice system will use its independent powers to uphold the will of the people, give voters a chance to restore their stolen rights, and stop the suffering that has resulted from taking away necessary healthcare.” 

 

###

 

