Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,540 in the last 365 days.

It’s T-Ball Registration Time at Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods

This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:

It’s T-Ball Registration time at Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods! T-Ball is a beginning baseball fundamentals program for boys and girls ages 4 through 6; children must be age 4 by March 31, 2024, in order to play. Teams will be based in Eureka. The season begins April 4th and ends May 30th.

Early registration is $45 through Thursday, February 15th. Late registration is $55 from February 16th through March 2nd. Registration includes a t-shirt, baseball cap, and a trophy for each child. We strongly encourage parents to participate in coaching, and community members to help sponsor a team or child.

Registration forms are available at Club sites and at the Admin Office, located at 939 Harris Street, Eureka, and on our website: https://bgcredwoods.org/t-ball/. Registration can be completed online or in person.

If you’re interested in coaching, a volunteer application can be picked up at any Boys & Girls Club site or via our T-Ball page: https://bgcredwoods.org/t-ball/

If you’d like more information about T-Ball, or how and where to register, please text the T-Ball Hotline at (707) 502-1239 or visit us online at http://www.bgcredwoods.org/programs/t-ball/ for a list of “Frequently Ask Questions”. We look forward to seeing you this spring!

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

It’s T-Ball Registration Time at Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more