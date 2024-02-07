This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:

It’s T-Ball Registration time at Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods! T-Ball is a beginning baseball fundamentals program for boys and girls ages 4 through 6; children must be age 4 by March 31, 2024, in order to play. Teams will be based in Eureka. The season begins April 4th and ends May 30th.

Early registration is $45 through Thursday, February 15th. Late registration is $55 from February 16th through March 2nd. Registration includes a t-shirt, baseball cap, and a trophy for each child. We strongly encourage parents to participate in coaching, and community members to help sponsor a team or child.

Registration forms are available at Club sites and at the Admin Office, located at 939 Harris Street, Eureka, and on our website: https://bgcredwoods.org/t-ball/. Registration can be completed online or in person.

If you’re interested in coaching, a volunteer application can be picked up at any Boys & Girls Club site or via our T-Ball page: https://bgcredwoods.org/t-ball/

If you’d like more information about T-Ball, or how and where to register, please text the T-Ball Hotline at (707) 502-1239 or visit us online at http://www.bgcredwoods.org/programs/t-ball/ for a list of “Frequently Ask Questions”. We look forward to seeing you this spring!