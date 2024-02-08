Governor Newsom on Winter Storms: “We’re Grateful to Our Thousands of First Responders”

Published: Feb 07, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California mobilized thousands to respond to record-breaking storms since late January which combined, have so far killed 12 people.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom thanked first responders for their efforts over the past few weeks to help keep Californians safe during record-breaking winter storms.

Starting in late January, Governor Newsom directed an all-of-government response to storms that have impacted nearly all residents. The response included over 8,500 boots on the ground to support communities with roadways, flood operations, rescue teams, sheltering, and more.

State swift water rescue teams, composed of both California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and CAL FIRE assets, made a combined 47 rescues and assisted six locally-led rescue operations. These state operations complemented the work of local governments conducting their own rescues.

The storm brought more than a foot of rain to certain parts of Southern California, hurricane-force wind gusts in Northern California, broke daily rainfall records, and resulted in the second highest amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 72-hour period in downtown Los Angeles. Since late January, these combined storms have killed at least 12 people.

“Just in the last few weeks, California has lost 12 lives to successive storms. Our thoughts are with their families and friends, as well as with communities across the state as they begin efforts to clean up damage and recover.

During these storms, we mobilized an all-of-government response, including our swift water rescue teams that have made 47 rescues. We’re grateful to our thousands of first responders who have saved countless lives and kept our state going in the face of record-breaking rainfall and snow.”

Governor Gavin Newsom