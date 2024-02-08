Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,535 in the last 365 days.

PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 17th Class

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom yesterday joined the California Museum to induct the 17th class of the California Hall of Fame.

California Hall of Fame 17th Class Ceremony

California Hall of Famers Los Lobos

California Hall of Famer Leon E. Panetta

California Hall of Famers The Go-Go’s

California Hall of Famer Thelton E. Henderson

California Hall of Famer Helene An

California Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller

The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 17th class are:

  • HELENE AN: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

  • WILLIE L. BROWN, JR.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly

  • VINTON G. CERF: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet

  • AVA DUVERNAY: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

  • THE GO-GO’S: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band

  • THELTON E. HENDERSON: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader

  • LOS LOBOS: Iconic Chicano rock band

  • CHERYL MILLER: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster

  • LEON E. PANETTA: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant

  • BRENDA WAY: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

Watch yesterday’s ceremony here.

###

You just read:

PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 17th Class

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more