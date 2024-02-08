PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 17th Class

Published: Feb 07, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom yesterday joined the California Museum to induct the 17th class of the California Hall of Fame.

California Hall of Fame 17th Class Ceremony

California Hall of Famers Los Lobos

California Hall of Famer Leon E. Panetta

California Hall of Famers The Go-Go’s

California Hall of Famer Thelton E. Henderson

California Hall of Famer Helene An

California Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller

The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 17th class are:

HELENE AN: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

WILLIE L. BROWN, JR.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly

VINTON G. CERF: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet

AVA DUVERNAY: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

THE GO-GO’S: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band

THELTON E. HENDERSON: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader

LOS LOBOS: Iconic Chicano rock band

CHERYL MILLER: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster

LEON E. PANETTA: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant

BRENDA WAY: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

Watch yesterday’s ceremony here.

###