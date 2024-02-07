Submit Release
Vandalia Statehouse to celebrate Lincoln's birthday Feb. 11

VANDALIA - The Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday with a special event on Sunday, Feb. 11.


Randy Duncan, portraying Lincoln, will present the program "Lincoln's time and work in the state legislature in Vandalia," with special attention on the future president's opposition to the state legislature condemning the District of Columbia's abolition of slavery and the formation of his position on slavery.


The program begins at 2 p.m. This is a free event, and refreshments will be provided afterward.


This event is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Old State Capitol Foundation. The Vandalia Statehouse, 315 W. Gallatin St., served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.


For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or visit Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Facebook.

