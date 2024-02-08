MPD Expands Amazon Lockers Program

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department has expanded its Amazon Lockers Program, adding two additional lockers at police stations in Northwest.

Residential package thefts have been an ongoing nuisance impacting neighborhoods citywide, with thefts occurring year-round. In 2022, MPD piloted the Amazon Lockers Program at the Sixth District’s main station and substation, making DC the first city in the nation to install community Amazon lockers outside of police stations.

This program has now been expanded to the Second District, located at 3320 Idaho Avenue, Northwest, and the Fourth District, located at 6001 Georgia Avenue, Northwest. When residents order on Amazon, they have an option to have their items delivered to an Amazon locker in their area.

“We have to look at all crime, not just violent crime or property crime. We have to look at anything that’s affecting the community and people who live here,” said Fifth District Commander Sylvan Altieri, who created the program while an inspector in the Sixth District.

MPD plans to install Amazon lockers in all seven districts in the coming months. Amazon lockers are currently installed at the following MPD locations:

Second District station

3320 Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Fourth District station

6001 Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Sixth District station

5002 Hayes Street, Northeast

Sixth District substation

2701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

###