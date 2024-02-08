Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teenager for December Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a juvenile who killed a man in Northwest.

 

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m., Fourth District officers were at Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest, when they heard gunshots. They responded to the 5400 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest, where they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. A private vehicle took him to a hospital where he died.

 

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jihad Darden, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and Prince Georges County Police Department located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male of Bowie, Maryland. Upon his extradition to Washington, DC, he will be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 23205126

