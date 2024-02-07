Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Sexually Abusing Two Women

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested after sexually abusing two women in Northwest, DC.

In both offenses, listed below, the suspect was providing massage therapist services when he engaged in unwanted sexual contact with female victims at the listed locations.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, in the 1700 block of Lanier Place, Northwest.

On Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested 50-year-old Juan Del Risco Hernandez of Northwest, DC. He was charged with First-Degree and Second-Degree Sex Abuse of a Client.

Anyone who has had contact with Mr. Hernandez and believes they are a victim is encouraged to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 202-727-3700.

CCN: 23170814

