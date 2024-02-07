MPD and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force Arrest Man in the District

Members from the joint Metropolitan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force announce the arrest of an adult in Northwest.

In January 2024, the suspect distributed media files of child pornography to an undercover agent.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant 31-year-old Matthew Ballek, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

CCN: 24014911