HB 5423 of 2024

MICHIGAN, February 7 - Civil rights: public records; certain FOIA provisions relating to the exemption of certain public records from disclosure; modify. Amends secs. 13 & 14 of 1976 PA 442 (MCL 15.243 & 15.244). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5427'24, HB 5426'24, HB 5422'24, HB 5425'24, HB 5424'24

Last Action: 2/7/2024 - referred to Committee on Government Operations