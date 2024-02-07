HB 5424 of 2024

MICHIGAN, February 7 - Civil rights: public records; open government commission with authority to receive and investigate citizen complaints of alleged FOIA violations and to hear and decide appeals regarding those alleged violations; create. Amends 1976 PA 442 (MCL 15.231 & 15.246) by adding sec. 10c. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5427'24, HB 5426'24, HB 5422'24, HB 5425'24, HB 5423'24

Last Action: 2/7/2024 - referred to Committee on Government Operations