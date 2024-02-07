HB 5425 of 2024

MICHIGAN, February 7 - Civil rights: public records; certain FOIA provisions relating to remedies available for alleged violations of FOIA; modify. Amends secs. 10b & 11 of 1976 PA 442 (MCL 15.240b & 15.241). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5427'24, HB 5426'24, HB 5422'24, HB 5424'24, HB 5423'24

Last Action: 2/7/2024 - referred to Committee on Government Operations