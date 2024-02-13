Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,316 in the last 365 days.

SHICRET, the Controversial Book and Method to Be Unfaithful by Albert XL, Now Available in English

How To Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught Albert XL Arnaiz SHICRET

Albert XL Arnaiz pushing SHICRET Book How To Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught

How to Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught with SHICRET, the 7-Step Method

I am not in favor of cheating, but I am not against it. We dare so little, yet life is so short!”
— Albert XL Arnaiz
BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert XL Arnaiz, Spanish author, infidelity coach and teacher, has just released his highly anticipated book SHICRET, now in English. Poised to revolutionize our understanding of infidelity and already acclaimed in the Hispanic market, the book offers a unique perspective on successful infidelity through the 7-step SHICRET method.

On “Mistress Day”, Arnaiz aims to penetrate the English-speaking market following successful tours in Spain and Miami, where he appeared on various media outlets, including Telemundo (NBC), Univision, AmericaTV, Telecinco and Antena 3.

What is SHICRET?
SHICRET® is a registered trademark representing both a "Big Secret" and a 7-step method for discreet infidelity. Each step corresponds to a letter in the word SHICRET: Secrecy, Hearing, Intimating, Cohabitating, Reiterating, Evading and Terminating.

Its objective?
To help individuals already engaged in infidelity refine their techniques and avoid detection, as well as guide those contemplating infidelity who are unsure where to begin.

The English version of SHICRET is now available on Amazon. Whether you agree or disagree with its content, SHICRET is more than a typical self-help guide—it challenges social norms and encourages readers to think outside the box when it comes to achieving success when being unfaithful.

For more information, visit the official SHICRET website or follow SHICRET on social media.

About the author:
I'm Albert XL Arnaiz, from Barcelona, presently in my forties. For many years, I've cheated on various people, and the truth is that it's worked out very well for me! I have experienced unique, unrepeatable, and incredible sensations and experiences. Moreover, being unfaithful has positively changed my life, transforming me into a better version of myself. Thanks to having an affair, I even decided to change partners and had a wonderful daughter. I have no regrets and nothing to hide, and, of course, I would do it over again if I could go back in time. I hope you don't judge me for what I did and much less for writing this book. I am not in favor of cheating, but I am not against it. We dare so little, yet life is so short!

About SHICRET:
Book: for sale on Amazon in paperback and digital format (eBook).

Web: SHICRET.net where you can request consulting, coaching and more information about infidelity training courses.

Podcast "Tu Profesor Infiel" (Spanish): Available on Spotify, iTunes, iVoox, Google Podcasts and more platforms.

Albert XL Arnaiz
SHICRET
+34 644 00 47 51
hola@shicret.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Albert XL Arnaiz author of SHICRET How to Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught

You just read:

SHICRET, the Controversial Book and Method to Be Unfaithful by Albert XL, Now Available in English

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more