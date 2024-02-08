Midnight Sky Channels the Beach Boys on Brand New Song and Lyric Video “442”

Tim Tye, singer-songwriter

Chart-topping songwriter Tim Tye has released the lyric video to his ode to the Oldsmobile 442, inspired by the music of The Beach Boys.

Midnight Sky, the chart-topping project of songwriter and musician Tim Tye, has just released a new lyric video for “442”, a brand new composition, not released on their latest album “Last Hope for the Modern World”.

The inspiration for “442” came to Tim while watching Beach Boys concert footage, and he wanted to pay homage to that nostalgic sound with a modern twist. The song takes listeners on a journey through the specs and accessories of a 442 car, with references to engines, paint colors, and even a fictitious technology called “Ultrascan”.

The lyric video perfectly captures the essence of the song, with vintage close-ups of a yellow Oldsmobile 442, layered with his fun-filled lyrics and catchy melodies. The vibrant colors and imagery transport viewers back in time, evoking a sense of nostalgia and adventure.

With over 45 years of experience as a lawyer, Tim’s passion for music has never dimmed. His talent for songwriting and skilled guitar playing have been showcased in three previous albums, and his latest release “Last Hope for the Modern World” has been met with critical acclaim.

Since re-dedicating himself to his musical career, Tim Tye has released three remarkable albums. He has also gained recognition in the music industry with two Top 10 UK iTunes country chart hits and another Top 20.

The lyric video for “442” is now available on Midnight Sky’s official YouTube channel, and the song can be streamed on all major music platforms. Follow Tim Tye on social media and visit his website for updates on upcoming releases.

Take a musical journey through time with Midnight Sky and experience the nostalgia of “442” today. http://www.midnightskymusic.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

