Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,540 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati

CANADA, July 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s concern over increasing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border, and expressed his condolences to caretaker Prime Minister Mikati for the death of Lebanese civilians as a result of the conflict.

The two leaders expressed their deep concerns over the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They agreed on the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, ensuring humanitarian access to the affected areas, and protecting civilians.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s humanitarian support to Palestinians, including through the recent announcement of an additional $40 million in funding to address urgent needs stemming from the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The leaders also discussed the regional security implications of the conflict, the importance of avoiding an escalation, and ongoing efforts toward de-escalation. They reiterated support for urgent international efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire.

Prime Minister Trudeau and caretaker Prime Minister Mikati highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries and the ongoing contributions of Lebanese Canadians to Canada’s national fabric. They agreed to remain in contact as the situation continues to evolve in the Middle East.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more