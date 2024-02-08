San Diego CBP officers seize cocaine, fentanyl

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the San Diego Field Office seized cocaine and fentanyl from a traveler Thursday, at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry with a combined estimated value of the narcotics is $171,600.

“Narcotics smugglers use elaborate methods to attempt to smuggle their deadly products into our country,” stated Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Fortunately, our CBP officers and their K-9 partners are highly skilled and were able to seize these narcotics before they could make it into our communities.”

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when a woman in a white SUV was waiting in line to enter the U.S. at the Calexico West Port of Entry. A CBP officer was conducting pre-primary roving operations with a human/narcotics detection K-9 when the K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area for further examination, which involved the use of an X-ray machine. The machine discovered anomalies in the vehicle. CBP officers extracted 10 packages from the vehicle’s fuel tank and oil pan.

Further investigation and testing confirmed the packages contained over eight pounds of fentanyl powder and slightly more than five pounds of cocaine. The combined estimated value of the narcotics is $171,600. Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle.

The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and will face federal prosecution.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.