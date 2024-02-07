Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,541 in the last 365 days.

My Career in Data Special Episode: Diamond Nwankwo, Emerging Technology Fellow, U.S. Census Bureau

  • Homepage
  • >
  • Podcast
  • >
  • My Career in Data Special Episode: Diamond Nwankwo, Emerging Technology Fellow, U.S. Census Bureau
By Natalie Raymond on

Welcome back to a very special episode of My Career in Data. This week we’re breaking from our usual discussion to have an important conversation about racial microaggressions, corporate sexism, and workplace bullying.

We’re pleased this week to welcome back to the podcast Diamond Nwankwo, now an Emerging Technology Fellow at the U.S. Census Bureau, to share her story of race-based corporate bullying and how she was able to survive a hostile work environment.

Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of corporate bullying and suicide. If you have thoughts of suicide please call 988 (988lifeline.org) in the United States, or your local hotline.

Learn more about Diamond.

Diamond’s recommended reading: The Memo by Minda Harts.

Listen to Diamond’s previous conversation with us.

Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.

You just read:

My Career in Data Special Episode: Diamond Nwankwo, Emerging Technology Fellow, U.S. Census Bureau

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more