Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Help San Diego Recover from January Storm

Published: Feb 07, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden for San Diego County following late January’s devastating storm.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support San Diego County as it recovers from severe winter storms in late January.

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request encompasses San Diego residents impacted by widespread flooding and devastation that resulted from storms between January 21 and January 23, which tragically killed three and significantly damaged more than 800 homes in primarily underserved communities where flood insurance coverage is exceptionally low. The text of the Governor’s request can be found here.

“The late January storm saw record-breaking rain in San Diego, where the worst impacts were felt in lower-income neighborhoods. Many folks saw damage to their life’s work that can’t be recovered without federal support.

I’m requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support communities in San Diego that were hit hard last month.”

WHAT IT MEANS: If approved, a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration will help people in the impacted counties through eligibility for programs and support that can include housing assistance, vehicle replacement, food aid, counseling, medical services and legal services.