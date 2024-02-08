St. Albans Barracks / Suspicious incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 5 - 6, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery Road in the Town of Berkshire

VIOLATION: Suspicious incident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Members of the Vermont State Police St Albans Field Station were advised of a suspicious incident in the area of Montgomery Road in the Town of Berkshire. Preliminary information has shown an individual or individuals placed a deceased animal on another person's property between the evening hours of February 5th and the early morning hours of February 6th. Anyone who may have witnessed this type of suspicious activity, or suspicious vehicles during the aforementioned period or has information about this criminal investigation is encouraged to contact the State Police. Reports can be submitted anonymously via the State Police website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to other members of the community. No further information is available at this time.

