St. Albans Barracks / Suspicious incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000714
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 5 - 6, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery Road in the Town of Berkshire
VIOLATION: Suspicious incident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Members of the Vermont State Police St Albans Field Station were advised of a suspicious incident in the area of Montgomery Road in the Town of Berkshire. Preliminary information has shown an individual or individuals placed a deceased animal on another person's property between the evening hours of February 5th and the early morning hours of February 6th. Anyone who may have witnessed this type of suspicious activity, or suspicious vehicles during the aforementioned period or has information about this criminal investigation is encouraged to contact the State Police. Reports can be submitted anonymously via the State Police website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to other members of the community. No further information is available at this time.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993