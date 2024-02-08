New Haven Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5000603
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/07/24 @ 0054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Greenbush Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ridvan Sari
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paterson, NJ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/07/24 at approximately 0054 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the intersection of Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.
Troopers observed a red Hyundai Sonata traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the car was traveling 87 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is 37 mph above the posted speed limit. The car was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Ridvan Sari (26) of Paterson, NJ.
Sari was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
