New Haven Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5000603

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/07/24 @ 0054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Greenbush Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ridvan Sari

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paterson, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/07/24 at approximately 0054 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the intersection of Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.

Troopers observed a red Hyundai Sonata traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the car was traveling 87 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is 37 mph above the posted speed limit. The car was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Ridvan Sari (26) of Paterson, NJ.

Sari was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.