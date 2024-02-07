LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Fosse Bill Expands Incentives for Decarbonization in Large Buildings

OLYMPIA – In a significant step towards addressing greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector, the Washington House of Representatives passed a bill that would increase incentive payments for decarbonization efforts in large buildings.

House Bill 1976, introduced by Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett) at the request of the Department of Commerce, offers greater financial assistance to building owners who upgrade their properties to meet the Clean Buildings Performance Standard (CBPS).

Current incentives have not attracted enough participation. HB 1976 addresses this challenge by allowing the Department of Commerce to offer higher incentive payments for building owners who get a jump start on energy efficient building upgrades. This will make significant efficiency upgrades more financially feasible for building owners, ultimately leading to deeper energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

“Washingtonians understand the threat climate change poses to our communities and environment,” said Rep. Fosse. “By encouraging energy efficiency retrofits in our largest buildings, significant energy savings can be achieved, and Washington moves one step closer to achieving its climate goals.”

HB 1976 represents the next step in Washington’s fight against climate change, reducing energy consumption, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and creating a more sustainable future for all Washingtonians.

House Bill 1976 now moves on to the Senate for further consideration. To learn more, click here or on the image below.