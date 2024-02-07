NBAA Flight Plan Extra: A Start-of-Year Reminder of Business Aviation’s Value

NBAA's Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professionalism and leadership in support of business aviation safety. In this podcast, three of the 2023 Kern Award recipients discuss how they are continuing their efforts to enhance safety, and how you can, too.
