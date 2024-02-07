UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident in Town of Crescent, Wis.

Town of Crescent, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in Town of Crescent, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 20, 2024.

At approximately 8:39 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received two hang-up 911 calls requiring a welfare check at a residence located in the 1600 block of River Street in Town of Crescent, Wis. Three Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies and two Rhinelander police officers responded to the residence. Their names are:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office personnel

Sergeant Thomas Williams, over 9 years of law enforcement experience

Deputy Michael Bedish, over 3.5 years of law enforcement experience

Deputy Cole Lehman, over 1 year of law enforcement experience

Rhinelander Police Department personnel

Sergeant Christie Kondzela, over 10 years of law enforcement experience

Officer Graeme Biskobing, over 1 year of experience

Upon arrival at the residence, law enforcement determined there were two subjects inside. Law enforcement entered the residence where they were met with gunfire by Steven Kincaid, age 33. One of the deputies returned fire. All law enforcement retreated outside the residence, backed away, and created a perimeter. Kincaid continued to shoot at the officers from the second level of the house and gunfire was exchanged.

Tactical team members from the Vilas, Oneida, Marathon, Langlade, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the residence. Verbal commands were attempted without response and non-lethal tactics were deployed.

Eventually the second subject came out of the residence and was evaluated by emergency medical services on scene.

The tactical team entered the house and located Kincaid who was deceased.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from Rhinelander Police Department were wearing a body camera during the incident. Both Rhinelander Police Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oneida County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.