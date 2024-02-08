Robert Crane Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success Redefined," Co-Authoring with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Robert Crane

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Crane in collaboration with the renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. This transformative book made its much-awaited debut on February 1st, 2024.

Upon its release, Success Redefined secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in two categories! Furthermore, it has achieved best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Robert's chapter, titled "My Nine Keys to Success," serves as the cornerstone of the book's exceptional ascent. Through his deep insights, readers embark on an enlightening voyage into the realm of personal development and self-discovery.

With over 40 years of entrepreneurial experience, Robert Crane has ventured into diverse domains, including Hawaii tourism and a nationwide tax firm, ultimately providing life-transforming solutions for his clients in the tax industry.

Robert's journey began in Hawaii, where he spent 14 years immersed in the island's vibrant culture. He pursued adventurous activities, such as surfing, sailing, and scuba diving, and notably pioneered the first-ever Kayak River Tour in Hawaii in 1977. His tours garnered widespread recognition and were featured on travel adventure shows like PM Magazine. Publications like Cosmopolitan and Life highlighted stories from travel writers who experienced his tours, including the cast of the 1993 miniseries "The Thorn Birds." Bob's tours were integrated into major tour operator programs, including American Express Travel, Pleasant Hawaiian Holidays, and American Hawaii Cruises. Additionally, he managed hotel pool and beach concessions on Kauai and led adventure sea kayaking and camping trips in various picturesque locations.

Transitioning from Hawaii to the tax industry, Robert has spent the past 25 years establishing himself as a leading expert in tax resolution solutions. His unique ability to alleviate the stress associated with complex IRS and State procedures sets him apart in this often fear-driven industry. As the President of Fix Your Tax Problem Inc., Bob oversees client cases from across the United States and has successfully resolved thousands of tax cases in all fifty states.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Robert is a talented songwriter and musician, boasting over 50 original compositions. For the past 12 years, he has been a voting member of the Recording Academy, actively participating in the selection of Grammy winners. Additionally, he has served as the San Rafael chapter manager of West Coast Songwriters, a nonprofit organization, for 13 years. Bob fosters a supportive community of songwriters through monthly songwriting open mic events. He has also been a member of Business Network International for 13 years and has played a pivotal role as a director consultant, assisting fellow chapter members in growing their businesses.

Robert and his wife Mary share a deep bond and have called San Rafael their home for 30 years. Their love story began on Kauai in 1984, and they celebrated 40 years together on February 2nd, 2024.

