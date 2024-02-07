Inter&Co Inc. Reports Record Profits, with R$352 Million in Net Income in 2023

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Financial Super App that provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 30 million customers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Key highlights:

Inter&Co is significantly ahead of the 60-30-30 plan, 1 year after the announcement

Record Net Income of R$352 million and R$440 million in Earnings Before Tax

Substantial growth in client activation, reaching 54%, 135bps increase quarter over quarter

Strong acceleration of loan growth, over four times higher than the Brazilian industry average

Increasing Transactional Volume (TPV), with more than R$850 billion in 2023

Significant improvement in Efficiency Ratio, reaching 51% in the last quarter

João Vitor Menin, CEO:

“I’m pleased to say that the first year of our five-year 60-30-30 plan was a strong success. We surpassed 30 million clients, achieved an Efficiency Ratio of 51%, and reached ROE of 8.5%, putting us significantly ahead of schedule on all fronts.

We have achieved growth, profitability, and operational leverage by staying true to our commitment to our clients, and by continuously innovating to provide them with outstanding solutions through our Financial Super App.

In addition, we have observed a positive shift in the macro scenario, with declining interest rates and improved trends in asset quality. These are tailwinds which, combined with our continued discipline, bodes well for a very strong 2024.”

Financial highlights – 4Q23

Total Gross Revenue of R$2.2 billion, a 29% growth comparing to 4T22, driven by credit operations and, on the fees side, by interchange, banking and investments.



Efficiency Ratio of 51.4%, a 106bps improvement in the quarter, result of the cost control initiatives together with strong revenue growth.



Cost of Funding below 60% of CDI, remaining a key competitive advantage.



Record Net Income of R$160 million and earnings before tax of R$208 million, which represents a R$640 run rate net income.



ROE reached 8.5%, a 287bps improvement, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of strong growth.



Operational highlights – 4Q23

More than 30 million clients with a 54% activation rate, or 16.4 million active clients.



Over R$253 billion in TPV in Cards and PIX, with a run rate of over R$1 trillion, reflecting the growth in activation and stronger engagement.



Over 2 million Global Clients, who use 3 times more products than other customers.



The new vertical, Loyalty, reached over 5.4 million customers, with more than 1.5 million new clients in 4Q23.



Over 12 products with more than 1 million clients, with recently launched ones surpassing this mark in less than 3 months, such as Inter Loop and Meu Porquinho.



Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its Q34 2023 financial results on February 8th, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Financial Super App providing integrated products and services to more than 30 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States. To learn more, visit https://inter.co/en/us/

