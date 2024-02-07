Scholarship Opportunities Available for Maine School Counselors and School Social Workers

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recognizes the importance of supporting student mental health. Data from the U.S Center for Disease Control and the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey reflect increased student mental health needs.

In 2023, Maine DOE received a five-year Expanding Access in School Environments (EASE) grant to increase school-based mental health staff and services in Maine schools. The Maine DOE will spend the next year providing opportunities to the current workforce of school counselors and school social workers to build upon their expertise and to promote evidence-based practices in Maine schools. This emphasis on school-based mental health workforce development strengthens the quality of mental health services in schools.

The following scholarship opportunities are being presented to school counselors and school social workers working in Maine schools:

With the goal of increasing the number of school counselors benefiting from access to their professional communities, Maine school counselors (up to 31) will be given scholarship opportunities to obtain full membership in the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). This membership opportunity will connect more Maine school counselors with their professional community, providing access to additional networking, training, evidence-based practice resources, and research. Eligible ASCA members will also be able to pursue national school counselor certification through ASCA. Once the application is created, it will be distributed through a Maine DOE school-based mental health listserv.

With the goal of increasing the number of nationally certified school counselors (ASCA) supporting Maine schools, the Maine DOE will provide scholarships to qualified school counselors (up to 10) to participate in the ASCA national certification process. At this time, ASCA has reported that Maine does not have any ASCA national certified school counselors working in Maine schools. Once the application is created, it will be distributed through a Maine DOE school-based mental health listserv.

With the goal of increasing the number of school social workers benefiting from access to their professional communities, Maine school social workers (up to 31) will be given scholarship opportunities to obtain full membership in the School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA). This membership opportunity will connect Maine school social workers with their professional community, providing access to additional professional networking, training, evidence-based practice resources, and research. Eligible members will also be able to pursue advanced national certification through the SSWAA National Certified School Social Work process. Once the application is created, it will be distributed through a Maine DOE school-based mental health listserv.

With the goal of increasing the number of nationally certified school social workers (SSWAA) supporting Maine schools, the Maine DOE will provide scholarships to qualified school social workers (up to 10) to participate in the SSWAA National Certified School Social Work process. This advanced national certification process requires applicants to link their school practices with the national school social work practice model. This funding support may result in a 1000% increase in National Certified School Social Workers in Maine schools and place Maine among the national leaders in national school social work certification. Once the application is created, it will be distributed through a Maine DOE school-based mental health listserv.

To be eligible for these opportunities, school counselors and school social workers must meet the eligibility requirements for each individual activity, be employed as a school counselor or school social worker in a Maine school, hold 075 certification from the Maine Department of Education (school counselors), or hold a valid social work license from the Maine Social Work Licensing Board (school social workers). Interested school counselors and school social workers must use the forthcoming application to request access to these scholarship opportunities. Each of these opportunities will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact kenneth.a.rautiola@maine.gov.