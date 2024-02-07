ZimVie Announces Launch of Next-Generation TSX® Implant in Japan

Newest implant innovation is designed for immediacy and peri-implant health

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the launch of the TSX® Implant in Japan. As ZimVie’s largest dental implant market in APAC and fifth largest market globally, Japan is of great strategic importance to ZimVie. The launch of TSX in Japan allows the company to compete head-to-head with premium market leaders in the dental implant space.



TSX Implants are designed for immediate extraction and standard loading protocols as well as placement predictability and primary stability in soft and dense bone. The Implant incorporates features with more than two decades of real-world, clinical data to deliver peri-implant health, crestal bone maintenance, long-term osseointegration, and prosthetic stability.1-8, 11-13* Integrated with ZimVie’s end-to-end digital workflows and engineered with surgical and restorative versatility, the TSX Implant furthers ZimVie’s commitment to simplify procedures and optimize practice protocols.

The TSX Implant first made its debut in the United States in November 2022 and has seen tremendous success in the market to date.

“We’re excited to expand our TSX Implant line globally, with the offering now available in Japan,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental. “Together with our T3® PRO Implant, we’re confident that these two recent launches in Japan will help to solidify our position as the market leader.”

ZimVie’s next-generation implant is compatible with the Encode® Emergence 3-in-1 Healing Abutment, Impression Coping, and Scanbody System. To help the surgeon master immediate implants with greater efficiency and more predictability, the TSX Implant is surgically compatible with familiar soft and dense bone protocols, existing tools, and the digital dentistry solutions provided by DTI, ZimVie’s fully owned lab in Japan.

For more information on ZimVie Dental implants, suite of connected solutions, and continuing education, please visit https://www.zimvie.com/en/dental.html.

For more information about ZimVie Japan and DTI, please visit https://zimvie.co.jp and https://dti-cadcam.com.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

* Pre-clinical studies may not be indicative of clinical performance.

