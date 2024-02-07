Submit Release
1stDibs to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in a press release before the market opens. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
investors@1stdibs.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Miller
jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com


