Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 21, 2024 to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

CONTACTS:  
Josh Gelinas (Media) Scott Anthony (Investors)
Vice President, Communications Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(704) 807-3703 (704) 557-4633
Josh.Gelinas@cokeconsolidated.com  Scott.Anthony@cokeconsolidated.com
   

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably. For over 121 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

