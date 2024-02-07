Mobile Advertising Market Set to Rise at a 9.4% CAGR, Totalling US$ 450,018.6 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Mobile advertising in the United States is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Mobile Advertising Market is estimated at US$ 184,013.9 million in 2024, projected to expand at a 9.4% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected at a valuation of US$ 450,018.6 million by 2034.

The market is a dynamic sector within the broader advertising landscape, witnessing substantial growth and transformation. This market involves delivering promotional content to users through mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

The pervasive adoption of mobile devices globally has propelled the significance of mobile advertising as a crucial channel for reaching and engaging audiences. One key driver behind the market's growth is the rising penetration of mobile devices worldwide.

With an increasing number of people relying on smartphones for communication, entertainment, and information, advertisers see an opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience. The sheer volume of mobile users provides fertile ground for targeted advertising campaigns, enabling businesses to engage with consumers in real time.

Data-driven targeting and personalization are pivotal in shaping the mobile advertising landscape. The availability of vast amounts of user data allows advertisers to leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to understand user preferences, behaviors, and demographics.

This, in turn, facilitates the delivery of highly relevant and personalized advertisements, enhancing the effectiveness of campaigns. The ability to tailor content to specific audience segments contributes significantly to the growth of the market. However, the industry faces challenges such as ad-blocking software and privacy concerns. The prevalence of ad-blocking risks visibility and engagement, prompting the need for non-intrusive, value-added advertisements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

The industry in the United States holds a market share of 78.2% in 2024, valued at US$ 37,125.9 million in 2024.

The industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034.

By format type, the messaging segment to hold a market share of 63.1% in 2024.

“The widespread maintenance of smartphones globally is a key driver for the mobile advertising market. As more individuals embrace mobile devices for communication, entertainment, and information, advertisers seize the opportunity to connect with diverse audience,” says a Fact MR. analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the mobile advertising market is marked by intense innovation and strategic partnerships. Leading players, including technology giants and advertising platforms, strive to differentiate themselves through unique offerings and advanced targeting capabilities.

Collaboration between advertisers, agencies, and mobile platforms enhances the diversity and effectiveness of advertising campaigns. Adapting to evolving consumer behaviors and preferences is crucial in this competitive environment, where creativity and technological prowess play pivotal roles in market dominance.

Some of the Recent Developments of Mobile Advertising Market

In August 2021, Smaato, Inc. forged a partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc., a cybersecurity firm. This collaboration strengthens Smaato's commitment to providing a secure environment for online advertising.

In March 2021, InMobi and Gojek Tech joined forces to enhance Southeast Asian advertising, identity resolution, and customer analytics. Leveraging InMobi's mobile intelligence and Gojek Tech's in-app engagement signals, brands can precisely evaluate the impact of their online advertising across various platforms.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 450,018.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures



Emerging Trends: Mobile Advertising Markets in North America and East Asia

The mobile advertising market in North America is poised for significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% through 2034. This notable expansion is primarily fueled by increasing market demand in key countries, notably the United States and Canada. By 2024, the United States is expected to dominate the industry with an estimated market share of 78.2%.

Meanwhile, the prospects for mobile advertising in East Asia are also on the rise, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% through 2034. Within East Asia, China is emerging as a pivotal player in the industry, capturing a substantial share of 50.3% in 2024.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mobile advertising market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Format (Messaging, Search, Display), By Category (Arts & Entertainment, Hobbies & Interests, Society, Science, Style & Fashion, Technology & Computing, Other Categories), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

