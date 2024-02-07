Submit Release
MPD Extradites and Charges Man for 2023 Fatal Northwest Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been extradited and charged for a stabbing that killed a woman in Northwest DC.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of a residence with stab wound injuries. She died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Reyna Garcia-Lopez, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 54-year-old Alberto Valle-Carranza, of Northwest, DC, in Michigan City, Indiana.

Valle-Carranza went through the extradition process and was returned to Washington, DC. On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported Valle-Carranza to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23205461

