SB992 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to renumber and amend 102.17 (9) (a) 1. and 102.44 (2); to amend 102.03 (4), 102.13 (2) (c), 102.16 (1m) (a), 102.17 (9) (b) (intro.) and 102.18 (1) (bg) 1.; and to create 102.16 (2) (i), 102.17 (9) (a) 1e., 102.17 (9) (a) 1g., 102.423 and 102.44 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the worker's compensation law, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority.