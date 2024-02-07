AB1071 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to renumber 346.485 (2); to renumber and amend 346.49 (3); to amend 346.485 (3) and 346.485 (4) (a); and to create 85.56, 346.485 (2) (bm), 346.49 (3) (b), 346.496, 814.75 (28), 814.78 (13) and 814.79 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: a school bus camera grant program, a school bus safety camera surcharge, owner liability for illegally passing a school bus, and providing a penalty. (FE)