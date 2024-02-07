Travel Advisory: Overnight Travel Restrictions Begin Tuesday, February 13 to Place Steel at the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge Over Route 146 in Lincoln

Starting Tuesday night, February 13 and continuing for approximately two weeks, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin installing steel beams at the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge, carrying Breakneck Hill Road over Route 146 in Lincoln. This work will require brief lane closures overnight for both directions of Route 146. The closures will take place on Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. only. Motorists traveling during those times should expect delays.

Specific construction schedule information can be accessed through RIDOT's website at the following link: www.dot.ri.gov/traveladvisories.

As part of the ongoing $35.7 million Bridge Group 39 project, RIDOT already reconstructed the Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street bridges over Route 146 in Lincoln. Bridge reconstruction work at the Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road bridges is ongoing.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.