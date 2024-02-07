AF Reservists Showcase C-17 Tactical Airlift Skills to Key Audience

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, demonstrated C-17 Globemaster III tactical airlift capabilities before an audience that included spouses of wing Airmen during a Unit Training Assembly here, Feb. 3, 2024.

Demonstrations included short takeoff and assault landing at North Auxiliary Field, near Orangeburg, South Carolina.

“Today we shared the capabilities of the C-17 doing an assault landing, which is a short strip landing of 3,500-foot, with the 315 AW Key Spouses,” said Lt. Col. Steve Campbell, C-17 pilot with the 701st Airlift Squadron here.

The landing must be 3,500-feet, or 914 meters, or less on a small unpaved or paved airfield in day or night. C-17 pilots must accomplish several a year to maintain readiness.

“I really enjoyed seeing the tactical take off and landing,” said Jill Herron, 315 AW key spouse. “Spouse flights are important to give family partners an inside look at training.”

The demonstration event was attended by several spouses of wing Airmen, who were invited as part of the 315th Airlift Wing Key Spouse Program.

“What people don't realize is that Reservists have to be ready at minute's notice to perform these tedious skills,” said Alison Robinson, 315 AW key spouse.

Every UTA, Reservists train on tactical readiness to be prepared in a moment's notice to protect our country, continued Robinson. Today the 315 AW was able to showcase just that to their spouses.

To see defenders, maintainers, force support Airmen and aircrew come together, was such a neat experience, said Robinson. All of the spouses loved seeing the skills and training firsthand, which made it an awesome experience.