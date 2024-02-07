Wing receives first new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter

Published Feb. 6, 2024

By 920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

A new era began when the 920th Rescue Wing’s first new HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter touched down here Feb. 1.

Flown to the 943d Rescue Group by the 305th Rescue Squadron, the arrival of the HH-60W marks the beginning of the wing’s conversion from the HH-60G Pave Hawk, which served the wing since 1993, contributing to the rescue of over 4,000 lives. In addition to the wing’s 2020 conversion to the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, the modernization of the wing’s combat search and rescue helicopter fleet ensures continued success in highly contested combat environments.

As the HH-60G successor, the HH-60W will enhance the capabilities of the 301st and 305th Rescue Squadrons to perform the wing’s mission to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations and missions in order to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. Its name, “Jolly Green II”, honors Jolly Green crews of previous generations who set the precedent for Air Force rescue.

The HH-60W comes with advanced avionics which include a flight management system combined with a flight director system, weather radar and over-the-horizon tactical data receivers capable of receiving near real-time mission and threat updates. The Jolly Green II has a longer cabin, can reach a faster top speed and has an increased allowed takeoff weight. Additional mission equipment upgrades include a 600-pound-capable hoist with 250 feet of cable, a personnel-locating system compatible with modern survival radios and an 8,000-pound capacity cargo hook.

The new airframe enhances the wing’s rescue capabilities across various combat scenarios, improving effectiveness for aircrew, which include two pilots and two special missions aviators.