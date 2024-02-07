House Bill 1998 Expands Affordable Housing Options by Allowing Co-Living

OLYMPIA – Soaring rents and limited housing options are forcing Washingtonians to sacrifice location, quality, or even leave their communities in search of more affordable options.

House Bill 1998 proposes a simple solution to this complex crisis. Introduced by Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac), this legislation paves the way for co-living housing, a flexible and efficient housing model that addresses numerous pressing issues.

Co-living offers residents private, lockable sleeping units with shared kitchen facilities. Under the bill, co-living becomes readily available in urban areas across the state, expanding diverse housing choices for Washington residents. This innovative model allows individuals to live in desirable locations without breaking the bank, promoting economic inclusivity.

Shared spaces foster a sense of community and connection, especially important for young adults, seniors, and those seeking social interaction. In addition, this housing model encourages efficient land use and minimizes parking requirements, promoting smart and sustainable development practices.

Key provisions of the bill include requirements for cities and counties to allow co-living in zones permitting multifamily housing, prohibitions against excessive regulations that hinder development, and allowing for flexible parking requirements based on actual needs and transit access.

“Co-living is a common-sense solution that was unnecessarily burdened by outdated regulations,” said Rep. Gregerson. “This bill unlocks the potential to provide much-needed affordable housing options for countless Washingtonians.”

HB 1998 demonstrates a commitment to innovative solutions for Washington’s housing crisis. By removing unnecessary barriers and encouraging co-living development, this bill paves the way for a more affordable, inclusive, and sustainable future for all Washingtonians.

Today, the House passed House Bill 1998 unanimously. It advances to the Senate for further consideration.