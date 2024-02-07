Submit Release
FEMA Awards Kentucky National Guard More Than $1.9M for Measures Taken During 2022 Floods

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $1,925,814 in federal funding to The Kentucky National Guard for the emergency protective measures taken following the July 2022 floods in Eastern Kentucky. 

During the incident period, severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides with torrential downpours caused widespread flooding throughout eastern Kentucky. This created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public requiring emergency protective measures. 

In response to the event, the Kentucky National Guard completed search and rescue, and points of distribution (POD) support activities at the request of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. PA funds reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and KYEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

The FEMA PA program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 100 percent of the eligible costs.

