Rizo-Lopez Foods Recalling Dairy Products Because of Possible Health Risk

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Rizo-Lopez Foods is recalling several dairy products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. The recalled products were distributed nationwide by Rizo-Lopez Foods and through distributors. Products were also sold at retail deli counters, including El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of these products and dispose of them. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.