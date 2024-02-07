Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,820 in the last 365 days.

Rizo-Lopez Foods Recalling Dairy Products Because of Possible Health Risk

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Rizo-Lopez Foods is recalling several dairy products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. The recalled products were distributed nationwide by Rizo-Lopez Foods and through distributors. Products were also sold at retail deli counters, including El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of these products and dispose of them. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

You just read:

Rizo-Lopez Foods Recalling Dairy Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more