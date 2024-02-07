Submit Release
Lake City Bank to Participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank, the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), announced today that David Findlay, Chairman and CEO; Kristin Pruitt, President and Lisa O’Neill, EVP and CFO will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Conference to be held February 14 to 16, where they will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference are posted on the investor section of the company’s website, lakecitybank.com.

Lake City Bank, a $6.5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

