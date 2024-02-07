Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,875 in the last 365 days.

Lider Electric Thrilled to Showcase Innovation at IBS 2024

Image with text announcing Lider Electric is attending IBS and invites readers to join. In-wall timer product photo in center.

Join us in Vegas for IBS this February 27-29.

This infographic features Lider's guide light outlets.

Lider's guide light products will be featured at IBS.

This infographic depicts Lider's polished gold metal wall plate and in-wall devices.

Lider's polished metal wall plates and in-wall devices will be featured at IBS.

As an emerging force in the lighting control and wiring devices field, Lider Electric is set to make a significant debut at IBS 2024.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lider Electric is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS). This annual event is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27-29 in Las Vegas, bringing together industry experts, innovators, and key players in the residential construction sector.

As an emerging force in the lighting control and wiring devices field, Lider Electric is set to make a significant debut at IBS 2024. Our team is eager to showcase the latest advancements, cutting-edge solutions, and transformative technologies, complete with attractive designs that keep modern interior design in mind.

Lider Electric is committed to driving innovation and excellence. IBS 2024 provides an ideal platform for us to engage with industry stakeholders, showcase our capabilities, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the residential building sector.

We invite you to visit us at Booth #W4708 during IBS 2024 and experience firsthand how Lider Electric is shaping the future of lighting control and wiring devices.

About Lider Electric
At Lider, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. That’s why each device has a sleek, refined build and is engineered with ultra-durable material to ensure longevity and high performance. Learn more on our website or our Amazon storefront.

About IBS 2024
The International Builders' Show (IBS) is the world's largest annual residential construction show. For more information about IBS 2024, please visit the IBS website.

Steven Yang
Lider Electric
+1 949-332-9142
marketing@lider-electric.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Lider Electric Thrilled to Showcase Innovation at IBS 2024

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more