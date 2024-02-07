Submit Release
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 7 - 07 February 2024, 20:07

On February 7, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic victory in the presidential election, expressing his best wishes for success in his activities for the development and prosperity of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Belarus for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation, expressing confidence in the further development of Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations.

