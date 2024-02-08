LIMS Wizards Unveils New Features of LabTwin and SampleVision 3.1 at Pittcon 2024

LIMS Wizards is a global scientific software solutions provider. Visit LIMS Wizards in booth 940 at Pittcon 2024 for hands-on demos.

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, will be exhibiting LabTwin and SampleVision at Pittcon 2024. Both products have made technological advances to provide the end user with increased functionality across a broader range of industries. These features will be on display at booth 940.

Recent breakthroughs in AI technology are set to revolutionize laboratory operations, and LabTwin's AI-powered, voice-activated digital lab assistant is at the forefront of this transformation. The latest advances in artificial intelligence for streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity are now available to life sciences organizations in the United States and Canada.

LabTwin has harnessed machine learning to enable hands-free data capture through natural language in the lab. Now, by integrating with the recently released Large Language Models, LabTwin serves as a round-the-clock virtual companion for scientists, providing hands-free scientific or company-specific information retrieval. Through integration with instruments and external or internal data sources, LabTwin can answer specific questions from users while at the bench, including reagent location, instrument status, scientific knowledge such as molecular weights, and safety information.

LabTwin will soon be able to support GxP clients, allowing them the flexibility to meet their compliance and validation needs. LabTwin’s voice-recognition software works in English and German and can recognize a variety of accents in both languages. Michele Zelk, Director of Delivery for LIMS Wizards, explained: “LabTwin continually refines its product to bring additional features and efficiencies to scientists at the bench. We are excited to offer its AI-enhanced capabilities to life sciences customers in the U.S. and Canada.”

The latest version of SampleVision will also be on display. Configured for the Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical/GxP Manufacturing, and Chemicals/Petrochemicals, version 3.1 includes expanded interfaces to any LIMS or to no LIMS (exporting direct to CSV). SampleVision 3.1 offers full regulatory compliance via audit trail and electronic signatures as well as desirable features like geolocation services, dashboards, configurable reports, image capture, and barcoding. Stop by booth 940 February 26–28, to see how it works. The SampleVision™ mobile app runs on Apple iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. SampleVision is currently available with English, Spanish, and French language capabilities. It is supported on Chrome and Firefox for Windows and Android, and on Safari for Apple iOS devices.