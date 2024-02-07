Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee members to hear presentation on Always Fresh Campaign

Members of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet informally on Monday, Feb. 19, to receive a presentation on the Always NC Fresh Public Relations Campaign. The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City 28557.

The Always NC Fresh Public Relations Campaign’s contractor will present details on key findings of a recent polling campaign. In 2021, the committees awarded an $800,000 grant to Blue Red Marketing and S&A Cherokee to build brand awareness, strengthen engagement with the public and to demonstrate the value of N.C. commercial fishermen and the commercial fishing industry to the economy of the state and coastal communities.

No committee votes will be taken, and no other committee issues will be discussed.